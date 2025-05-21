ARTEMIS: Tiny Desk Concert

Yes, ARTEMIS is named for a Greek goddess. This jazz supergroup has super powers and they're on full display from beginning to end during this Tiny Desk. The multi-generational and multinational group is composed of pianist Renee Rosnes , drummer (and Tiny Desk alum ) Allison Miller , bassist Noriko Ueda , trumpeter Ingrid Jensen and tenor saxophonist Nicole Glover , all bandleaders with their own prolific outputs.

Here the quintet presents three original selections from their latest album, ARBORESQUE. "Olive Branch," a composition from musical director Rosnes, opens the set. Solos from her and Ueda provide the soil and roots, respectively, in which a trumpet solo from Jensen, then a dynamic solo from Miller, flourish. Miller's meditative "Little Cranberry" features soothing solos from Rosnes and Glover. It fades out in calming fashion to prepare you for Jensen's high energy closer, "Sights Unseen," which erupts in a dizzying flurry of Tilt-A-Whirl-esque solos from Jensen, Glover and Rosnes that take you on a ride you won't want to get off.

SET LIST

"Olive Branch"

"Little Cranberry"

"Sights Unseen"

MUSICIANS

Renee Rosnes: piano

Nicole Glover: tenor saxophone

Ingrid Jensen: trumpet

Noriko Ueda: bass

Allison Miller: drums

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Mitra I. Arthur

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Kara Frame

Audio Engineer: Andie Huether

Production Assistants: Ashley Pointer, Dora Levite

Photographer: Elizabeth Gillis

Tiny Desk Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Copyright 2025 NPR