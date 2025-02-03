Braxton Cook: Tiny Desk Concert

When Braxton Cook stepped into our space, he radiated a palpable sense of gratitude. As a Tiny Desk all-star, he's no stranger to our little corner: He's played alongside Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah , Tom Misch , Phony Ppl and Amaarae , plus gave his own Tiny Desk (home) concert in 2020. But here he takes center stage with his own band, performs his own compositions and transforms the Tiny Desk into a playground.

The Prince George's County-bred musician opens the set with "MB (for Ma'Khia Bryant)," a soul stirring and dynamic tribute to the Black teenager who was shot and killed by a police officer . Cook and guitarist Lucas Kadish lock in on the melody, while Jonathan Pinson's powerful drum groove propels the song forward. Pulling from his latest project, My Everything, Cook switches to acoustic guitar and flute for the title track, serving up some smooth vocals. On "Zodiac," a composition inspired by jazz pianist Mary Lou Williams, Mathis Picard commands the keys in a flurry of a solo.

Cook closes with the currently unreleased "We've Come So Far" and it feels like a triumph. "[This song] is about taking stock of how far we've come in life, and being grateful and finding gratitude everyday," Cook shares. With this performance, he embodies that very sentiment: Cook turns his journey into a celebration of growth, artistry and appreciation.

SET LIST

"MB (for Ma'Khia Bryant)"

"My Everything"

"Zodiac"

"We've Come So Far"

MUSICIANS

Braxton Cook: alto saxophone, lead vocals, flute, guitar

Mathis Picard: keys, piano

Lucas Kadish: guitar

Kris Funn: upright bass, electric bass

Curtis Nowosad: drums

Jonathan Pinson: drums [on "MB (for Ma'khia Bryant)"]

Michael "Sonny Step" Stephenson: saxophone, vocals

Kola Rai: vocals

Taj Sapp: vocals

