© 2022 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jazz

Alabaster dePlume, 'Don't Forget You're Precious'

American Homefront Project | By Brian Burns,
Brian Burns
Published February 2, 2022 at 9:47 AM EST

This week poet and saxophonist Alabaster dePlume released "Don't Forget You're Precious," our first taste of his new record, GOLD – Go Forward In The Courage Of Your Love. The title sums it up well: It's a song about taking the time to step back and look hard at the things that are working against you. "I remember to check my Instagram, but I forget that I'm precious," dePlume sings over a backdrop of mindful drumming, saxophone and angelic vocals. The song is accompanied by an absolutely stunning video that features the artist blindfolded and leading a firing squad made up of children. He says it's inspired by a real experience that occurred at a festival, and the feeling that we live our lives "as if blindfolded yet trying to behave like we can see where we're going."

Copyright 2022 North Carolina Public Radio – WUNC

Jazz
Brian Burns
See stories by Brian Burns
Brian Burns
Brian Burns graduated from UNC's School of Information and Library Science in 2015 and is currently working as WUNC's Music Librarian.