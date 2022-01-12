Moonchild (feat. Lalah Hathaway), 'Tell Him'

"Tell Him," the latest single from L.A.-based alternative R&B trio Moonchild, is a bittersweet re-telling of love gone sour. Over a bouncy, drum-heavy groove and dreamy keys, lead singer Amber Navran fights with everything she's got to put things back in order: "I give him the food I'm making I give him the money I'm saving / He won't hear a thing I'm saying / Just wanna make it right." Soon, soul vocal legend Lalah Hathaway joins the conversation, urging Narvan to communicate her discontent with the simple line, "You gonna have to tell him," providing an aching snapshot of a relationship in the midst of collapse.

