Trump to address affordability. And, the significance of Indiana's redistricting fight

Today's top stories

President Trump travels to Mount Pocono, Pa., today to discuss his administration's efforts to address a top concern for voters: affordability. Yesterday at the White House, the president previewed his talking points, stating, "Democrats caused the affordability problem." He also said that his administration is working to fix it. Recent polls show voters blame the president's policies for high prices.

Alex Wong / Getty Images / Getty Images President Trump participates in a roundtable discussion with farmers in the Cabinet Room of the White House on Dec. 8, 2025, in Washington, DC.

🎧 The president will ramp up domestic travel to pitch his policies to the American people late this year into next year , a senior White House official, unauthorized to speak publicly, tells NPR's Tamara Keith. The official also said that the president will balance discussing the administration's perceived economic successes with acknowledging that more work remains. It is not yet known if the president will pair his messaging with new policies. In recent weeks, many officials have asked for patience, saying it will take time for Trump's policies to have an impact on the economy.

, a senior White House official, unauthorized to speak publicly, tells NPR's Tamara Keith. The official also said that the president will balance discussing the administration's perceived economic successes with acknowledging that more work remains. It is not yet known if the president will pair his messaging with new policies. In recent weeks, many officials have asked for patience, saying it will take time for Trump's policies to have an impact on the economy. ➡️ Trump announced a $12 billion bailout for farmers hurt by his tariffs. The administration frames the payment as bridge money until the president's trade deals pay off, which acknowledges economic pain points.

The Supreme Court's conservative majority appears poised to grant Trump a significant win after yesterday's arguments. The case centers on whether the president should have the authority to fire members of independent agencies, such as the Federal Reserve and Federal Trade Commission. Currently, the law restricts the president's ability to dismiss these members and only allows him to fire them for specified reasons like malfeasance or neglect of duty.

🎧 The conservative justices appeared to be concerned that the separation of powers has become murky, NPR's Andrea Hsu tells Up First. Both sides of the argument agreed that independent agencies do not solely function as part of the executive branch because their board members and commissioners also make rules and decide cases. The decisions they make impact the American people. Solicitor General D. John Sauer, who represents the Trump administration, argued that this lack of accountability to the president causes a problem. Justice Sonia Sotomayor warned that the administration's request would destroy the structure of government and take away from Congress the concept that some agencies are better off independent.

Indiana state senators will convene a special session this week to vote on new political maps. These maps could help Republicans capture all nine of Indiana's congressional seats. This is the latest in an unprecedented wave of mid-cycle redistricting brought on by the president's demands to boost his party's chances in next year's midterms.

🎧 Indiana is highly notable because it is not known what could happen with the vote, NPR's Sam Gringlas says. The state is currently represented by seven Republicans and two Democrats, which means if the new political maps pass, Republicans could wipe Democrats from the state's delegation. Many Republican leaders in the state have heard from their constituents that they don't want the new map to pass. Leon Bates, who was outside of the state Capitol with hundreds of people chanting, told Gringlas that a new map would chop up his predominantly Black community.

Life advice

The days are dwindling down to get the best holiday gift for your loved ones. As you shop, you've likely encountered enticing offers like "extra 20% off" or "last chance deals." These are some of the marketing techniques that retailers use to get you to spend more, but are they actually good deals? Life Kit spoke with experts to learn more about these tactics and provide tips on how to outsmart the gimmicks:

🛍️ Retailers often use a sense of urgency with words like "buy now" to rush buying decisions. Remember that companies constantly produce products, and you might find a better deal.

🛍️ When a price tag displays an item's "original price," focus instead on the actual price of the item. Assess whether you think the actual price listed is a good deal.

🛍️ Retailers may hike prices before busy seasons and then offer steep discounts. Get around this by doing a price comparison and looking for historical pricing data online.

For tips on how to avoid marketing tricks this holiday season, listen to this episode of NPR's Life Kit.

Picture show

Greta Rybus / for NPR / for NPR The Theatrum Orbis Terrarum, 1575, by Abraham Ortelius (1527-1598) is often considered the world's first atlas. The library has two copies.

A physical map offers a special experience that a phone or a car's GPS cannot replicate. When spread out, a map offers a powerful sense of scale and location. It can hint at the excitement of distant places and serves as a reminder that we are just a small part of a vast world with a rich history. Students can discover this perspective at the Osher Map Library and Smith Center for Cartographic Education, at the University of Southern Maine in Portland. At the center, students can explore maps and globes, including modern ones and some that date back hundreds of years, sourced from around the world. Take a peek inside the library that brings these maps to life.

3 things to know before you go

Provided by ICEBlock / A screenshot of what ICEBlock looks like for iPhone users.

The developer of the iPhone app ICEBlock, which anonymously tracks Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents' locations, is suing the Trump administration for free speech violations after the White House demanded Apple remove the service from its app store. Planet Money is exploring a potential recession indicator this season: a noticeable cool-down in the demand for professional Santas and other seasonal workers. Some tree farms in the central U.S. are noting a rise in sales of potted Christmas trees as consumers seek out an eco-friendly option or look to get more than one use out of their evergreens. (via Wisconsin Public Radio)

