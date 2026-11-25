The Ariston Cafe along Route 66 in Litchfield, Ill., has been a favorite for more than 90 years. Just past the front door, underneath the vintage neon signs that read "Ariston" and "Budweiser," is a diner staple: a glass case, full of sweet temptations. It took one of the Ariston's owners, Will Law, nearly a full minute to reel off all 12 of the day's choices.

Neeta Satam for NPR / Server Michelle Cordie holds a dessert tray at the Ariston Cafe.

"There's a peach crisp bread pudding with the vanilla bourbon sauce," he said. "Then, of course, a traditional cheesecake with or without cherries, and we have a chocolate delight, a lemon delight, a coconut delight."

They were all delightful to look at and the kind of classic American comfort desserts that you might crave while you're road-tripping on America's most famous highway. All of them — like everything else served at the Ariston — are still made in-house.

Litchfield isn't the most natural stop on Route 66; it's a sleepy town about an hour outside St. Louis. But the Ariston Cafe, which sits just across the road from the charming Litchfield Museum & Route 66 Welcome Center, has become an institution in its own right with its wooden chairs and cozy decor.

Neeta Satam for NPR / The Litchfield Museum & Route 66 Welcome Center celebrates the history of Route 66.

Travelers still flock to the Ariston, thanks to the internet and social media. The waitstaff says many visitors come in already knowing exactly what they intend to order based on what they've read and seen online.

Right by the front door there's a guest book for diners next to a basket of reading glasses to make reading and signing easier. Within just a few days, the Ariston has welcomed patrons from Australia, South Korea, Nicaragua and Germany, among other nations. And they come from all over the U.S. too.

Bob Dickson celebrated his 75th birthday with his wife, Ann, by traveling Route 66.

Neeta Satam for NPR / Top left: A patron serves herself salad at the all-you-can-eat salad bar. Top right: Restaurant staff write the daily specials on a display board. Bottom: Scelzi Kolster (left) serves Ann and Bob Dickson.

"I said to her, 'I would love to go out west to Los Angeles and bring Highway 66 all the way back to where we live,'" he said. "So we did that. We took 31 days, stopped every place you can imagine on and off the highway. We had a great time, an absolutely great time talking to people and just seeing the sights."

On this day's visit, they are just a couple of hours away from their home in Quincy, Ill., and they've stopped for a last celebratory lunch on their big trip. The menu offers so many choices, from patty melts to turkey clubs to pork chops and stuffed shrimp. They said this restaurant, with its throwback vibes and sprawling menu, encapsulates the spirit of their whole road trip.

"It was really adventurous and old fashioned and very joyful," Ann Dickson said.

Neeta Satam for NPR / Server Lizzie Webster sets up tables for lunch.

Opinions run hot about what exactly is the oldest eatery along Route 66, but the Ariston Cafe claims to be the oldest continually operating restaurant on the highway.

Nick Adam is one of the Ariston's former owners. His father, Pete, founded it as a candy shop in 1924. Adam says his father was very young when he arrived in this country.

"He left when he was 10 to come to the United States," Adam explained. "He went back to Greece when he was 12, and then he came back to this country."

Neeta Satam for NPR / Former owners Demi and Nick Adam sit at a table during lunch. Nick's father, Pete, founded the business in 1924.

Pete Adam seems to have had big ambitions even back then: The shop's name, Ariston, means "the best" in Greek. In 1935, he moved it to its present location on Route 66. Then Nick and his wife, Demi, ran the restaurant for decades.

From first dates to engagements, Demi Adam said the Ariston Cafe has been a fundamental part of this community for decades.

"To be honest," she said, "there's nothing else like this around."

Eight years ago, when the Adams were ready to retire, they sold the restaurant to Will Law and his partners. Law said the Ariston's position as a place locals and visitors alike choose for the big moments in their lives remains unchanged.

Neeta Satam for NPR / Will Law is one of the current co-owners of the restaurant.

"I can't tell you how many wedding proposals have happened in those booths," he said. "We have a couple from Iowa that will come back every year for their anniversary just to have dinner. I see a 50th anniversary at least once a week, if not 60, 65. How cool is that? And they want to share that with you."

In 2006, the Ariston Cafe was put on the National Register of Historic Places. It's another lasting reminder of what this restaurant that steps back in time can mean to visitors in the present.

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