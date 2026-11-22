On-air challenge

The theme of today's puzzle is "only."

What is the only…

1. Chemical element with a 3-letter name?

2. Zodiac sign with a 3-letter name?

3. Major U.S. city with two Q's in its name?

4. Continent whose name doesn't end in the letter A?

5. Planet whose name becomes a common word if you drop its first and last letters?

6. One of Santa's eight reindeer in which the next-to-last letter is not an E?

7. Shakespeare play whose title is spelled with only 4-letter words?

8. M.L.B. franchise with the letter V in its name?

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge came from Joseph Young, of St. Cloud, Minnesota. Name some insects, 2-word name with 4 letters of each word. Interchange the third letter of the first word with the second letter of the second word, and you'll name a field that you might study at college. What is it?

Answer: Fire ants --> fine arts

Winner

Joshua Coffey of New York City.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Al Gori, of Cozy Lake, N.J. Think of an historical pair of names in the form of "blank and blank." Drop the second and third letters and replace them with a single O. The result will be a famous pair of names from fiction. What names are these?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Wednesday, November 25 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

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