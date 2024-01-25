© 2024 WVAS
Happy New Year!

Police in search for 55 year old male

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 25, 2024 at 5:00 PM EST

Officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are searching for 55-year-old Jeffery Hollon.

Hollon is wanted for a felony warrant for failure to appear for receiving stolen property 1st degree. Court documents show Hollon received a stolen vehicle, worth over $2,500.00. Hollon failed to appear for his court appearance in October of 2021.

Hollon is described as a white male, 5’7 ft. in height, weighing approximately 175 lbs.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Hollon, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
