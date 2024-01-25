Police in search for 55 year old male

Officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are searching for 55-year-old Jeffery Hollon.

Hollon is wanted for a felony warrant for failure to appear for receiving stolen property 1st degree. Court documents show Hollon received a stolen vehicle, worth over $2,500.00. Hollon failed to appear for his court appearance in October of 2021.

Hollon is described as a white male, 5’7 ft. in height, weighing approximately 175 lbs.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Hollon, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP.