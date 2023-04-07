© 2023 WVAS
New Freezer at Montgomery Area Food Bank

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 7, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT
339873267_1249672602581698_4028494349314712112_n.jpg

One million additional meals will be available to Alabama residents, thanks to a new freezer at the Montgomery Area Food Bank.

Thursday, the food bank hosted a ribbon cutting event for its new eight-thousand square foot freezer.

CEO Michael Coleman says the goal is to reach those in need and make sure they are getting the proper food.

The new freezer can hold up to 550 pallets of food.

Coleman says the food bank welcomes volunteers and financial donations.

