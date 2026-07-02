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Former Auburn High School Athlete Convicted of Murdering Girlfriend, Unborn Baby

WVAS | By Dan Peck
Published July 2, 2026 at 3:11 PM EDT
Image credit: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

Blaise Taylor, a former Auburn High School football standout and scout for the NFL's Tennessee Titans, was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend and their unborn child on Wednesday by a jury in Nashville.

Taylor was accused of poisoning his pregnant girlfriend Jade Benning in February 2023 by lacing her beverage with a lethal dose of cocaine. Benning died March 6, 2023, on her 25th birthday; her 5-month-old fetus died on Feb. 27, 2023.

Prosecutors said Taylor poisoned Benning after she refused to terminate the pregnancy.

Taylor, who pleaded not guilty, was convicted on four counts, including first-degree murder charges for both Benning and the unborn child; he faces life in prison.

Taylor was an All-State football player at Auburn High School, playing for the 6A state championship in 2013. He played college football at Arkansas State.

Taylor's father, Trooper Taylor, won a national championship with Auburn as an assistant coach in 2010; he currently serves as the associate head coach and running backs coach at Texas A&M.
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Dan Peck
Dan joins WVAS as a broadcast journalist with extensive experience. He began his career in high school, working for a local Top 40 station in his hometown of Destin, Florida. While studying at Auburn University, he wrote for the local newspaper and hosted a radio show. After finishing his undergraduate studies at Auburn and earning a bachelor's degree in English, Dan moved to Los Angeles. He earned an MFA in Film from UCLA's School of Theater, Film, and Television before returning to Auburn as the host of "The Drive," a popular, ABBY Award-winning sports talk show and podcast. He's also the co-host and executive producer of the critically acclaimed Auburn Observer Podcast.
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