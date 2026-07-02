Former Auburn High School Athlete Convicted of Murdering Girlfriend, Unborn Baby

Blaise Taylor, a former Auburn High School football standout and scout for the NFL's Tennessee Titans, was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend and their unborn child on Wednesday by a jury in Nashville.

Taylor was accused of poisoning his pregnant girlfriend Jade Benning in February 2023 by lacing her beverage with a lethal dose of cocaine. Benning died March 6, 2023, on her 25th birthday; her 5-month-old fetus died on Feb. 27, 2023.

Prosecutors said Taylor poisoned Benning after she refused to terminate the pregnancy.

Taylor, who pleaded not guilty, was convicted on four counts, including first-degree murder charges for both Benning and the unborn child; he faces life in prison.

Taylor was an All-State football player at Auburn High School, playing for the 6A state championship in 2013. He played college football at Arkansas State.

Taylor's father, Trooper Taylor, won a national championship with Auburn as an assistant coach in 2010; he currently serves as the associate head coach and running backs coach at Texas A&M.