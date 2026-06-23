Alabama's Philon Jr. Awaits NBA Draft

Following two stellar seasons at Alabama, sophomore guard Labaron Philon Jr. is expected to be an early selection in tonight's NBA Draft.

Most draft analysts project Philon to come off the board in the second half of the first round. He would become the fifth Alabama player taken in the first round of the NBA Draft since Nate Oats was hired in 2019, joining Kira Lewis Jr., Joshua Primo, Brandon Miller, and Noah Clowney (in the 20 seasons before Nate Oats was hired, Alabama had two players picked in the first round of the NBA Draft).

Philon earned first-team all SEC honors in his sophomore season with the Crimson Tide, averaging 22 points and 5 assists per game. His 725 points in 2025-2026 were the third-most by a player in a single season in Alabama history.

According to Davis Baker, sports director at WSFA in Montgomery, Philon's pride for playing for his home state came through on the court.

"He was proud to be from Alabama and he always wanted to play for Alabama. He had the chance to leave after his freshman year, but he was chasing becoming the best possible version of himself. I think he made a great decision to return. He's definitely a better player, and you could tell that he enjoyed being at Alabama and wearing the Script A."

Originally from Mobile, Philon was named Alabama's Mr. Basketball in 2023 while playing at Baker High School.

The 2026 NBA Draft airs on ESPN and ABC on June 23, starting at 7 p.m. ET.