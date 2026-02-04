Savannah Guthrie shares emotional video asking for proof her missing mother is alive

Updated February 5, 2026 at 1:42 AM EST

Today show host Savannah Guthrie has released a video calling for the safe return of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, who was reported missing on Sunday.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen near her home in Tuscon, Ariz., four days earlier. In the video, speaking alongside her siblings Annie and Cameron, Savannah Guthrie acknowledged reports of a reported ransom letter from alleged kidnappers.

"We, too, have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk," Savannah Guthrie said, reading from a statement. "However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen."

Savannah Guthrie also spoke of her mother's poor health. "She's 84 years old. Her health, her heart, is fragile. She lives in constant pain," she said, in the emotional video. "She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive, and she needs it not to suffer."

Earlier on Wednesday evening, community members gathered at a Tucson church to pray for her safe return, as local and federal authorities continue their search.

Saint Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church, where the service was held, said the Guthrie family consented to the vigil. Guthrie has three children: Annie, Charles Camron and Savannah, the youngest. Her husband, Charles, died in 1988. After prayers, several community members lit candles at the church altar.

Also on Wednesday evening, law enforcement returned to Guthrie's house, according to an AZPM report, despite Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos earlier saying investigators had finished processing the home as a crime scene. Investigators were seen carrying items from the home, AZPM reported.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department wrote on social media on Wednesday that investigators had not yet identified any suspects in the case.

The department told reporters earlier this week that it believes Nancy Guthrie, who was last seen Saturday night, was taken by force, calling her home a crime scene.

"We do believe that Nancy was taken from her home against her will," Nanos said on Tuesday as he provided a brief update on the case.

Authorities are asking the public for help, seeking any information that could lead them to Guthrie.

They say Guthrie is of sound mind, but has mobility issues that limit her ability to walk long distances and she requires daily medication that could be fatal if missed.

"Nancy Guthrie is of great sound mind. This is not a dementia-related" case, Nanos said. "She is as sharp as a tack."

Guthrie's family dropped her off at her home around 9:30 or 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nanos said. The next morning, someone from Guthrie's church called the family, saying she failed to show up to church. Soon afterward, relatives called 911, and police came to suspect foul play in the missing-person case.

Nanos repeatedly said on Tuesday that investigators are working to determine key details, such as what Guthrie was wearing, whether she was taken away in a vehicle and how many suspects might have been involved.

The agency is depending on electronic evidence, including security and doorbell footage from Guthrie's and her neighbors homes, to help determine the circumstances of her disappearance.

A security camera is missing from the front of her house, the department said.

When the sheriff was asked whether a kidnapper's ransom message had been received, he replied, "We are following all leads." He did not elaborate.

The sheriff said evidence from the scene such as fingerprints, DNA and camera images have been submitted to labs for analysis that is ongoing. He added that the results of DNA testing so far include "nothing to indicate any suspects."

Savannah Guthrie, who was set to host the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony coverage from Italy on Friday, will no longer be part of the Milan Cortina Games "as she focuses on being with her family during this difficult time," NBC Sports said in a statement.

A picture posted to the anchor's Instagram account included the simple message: "Please pray."

