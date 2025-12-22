© 2025 WVAS
8-year-old boy Dies in Montgomery Apartment Fire

Published December 22, 2025 at 12:06 PM EST
An eight-year-old boy has died, and two others were seriously injured in an early morning apartment fire in Montgomery according to fire officials. Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to the two-alarm apartment fire in the 3900 block of Woodley Road around 8:09 a.m. on Sunday. Crews found the 8-year-old boy and an adult male and another juvenile, all were taken to a local hospital where the child was pronounced dead. The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Bureau of Investigations continues to investigate the cause of the fire.