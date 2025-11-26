2025 Alabama State University Turkey Day Classic

2025 ASU TDC Week

A week of events, concerts and activities are taking place this week during the Alabama State University Turkey Day Classic. Tuesday’s Communiversity Block Party presented by the ASU Student Government included games, prizes, face painting and food trucks through 5 p.m. at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome. On Wednesday, the Alumni Brunch took place inside the John Garrick Hardy Student Center Ballroom. The Music Fest, featuring Jon B, T-K Soul, Dru Hill, Stokley and Tucka will take place at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome. DJ Envy will be hosting the concert. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show time is at 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Turkey Day Classic Parade starts at 8 a.m. in downtown Montgomery, followed by the Hornet Walk at 11:45 on Harris Way. The week wraps up with the Turkey Day Classic football game with the ASU Hornets and the Tuskegee Tigers at 2 p.m. at ASU Stadium.

Jackson Released from Hospital

The Rev. Jesse Jackson's family says that the civil rights leader has been released from a hospital where he was treated for a rare neurological disorder. Yusef Jackson said Tuesday that his father was discharged from Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. The 84-year-old Jackson is an internationally known civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2013. That diagnosis was changed last spring to progressive supranuclear palsy, or PSP. While hospitalized, Jackson's visitors included former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton. Yusef Jackson thanked friends and supporters who are praying for the Rev. Jackson.

Viola Fletcher Remembered

The oldest survivor of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is dead. Viola Fletcher passed away Monday at the age of 111.Former President Barack Obama was among the many to pay tribute to Fletcher, posting on X that he and former First Lady Michelle Obama were sending their love to her family.

Jones Eyes Gubernatorial Race

Former Alabama Democratic Senator Doug Jones is planning to run for governor in 2026.Several news outlets are reporting Jones will file the necessary paperwork this week to run for the Democratic nomination to take on the presumptive Republican nominee Tommy Tuberville. Jones served in the U.S. Senate from 2018 through 2021, before he was defeated in a re-election bid by Tuberville. There are currently four other candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for governor next year. So far, only one candidate, Ken McFeeters, is on record as challenging Tuberville for the GOP nomination.

First Asian American Mayor

Newly elected Madison Mayor Ranae Bartlett is being celebrated as the first Asian American mayor in the State of Alabama. Bartlett, who was born in South Korea after her mother married a U.S. Air Force soldier, grew up in Arkansas and graduated from the University of Arkansas Law School. After graduation, Bartlett worked for the Walmart legal department until she and her family moved to Madison in 2003.She was officially sworn in as the new mayor of Madison last week.

Montgomery County Tree Lighting

Montgomery County is hosting its second annual tree-lighting ceremony. The event is December 1st, at 6 p.m. in front of the county courthouse. It will also feature music, complimentary hot cocoa, and family-friendly activities.

More information on the event can be found on the Montgomery County website.