Scott Galloway says Boomers are robbing Gen Z of their future

By Manoush Zomorodi,
James DelahoussayeSanaz Meshkinpour
Published August 29, 2025 at 11:08 AM EDT

Part 2 of TED Radio Hour episode "Are the kids alright? Part 1"

Americans once assumed their kids would be better off than they were. But business school professor Scott Galloway says today's economic policies work to enrich Boomers and steal from younger generations.

About Scott Galloway

Scott Galloway is the host of the podcasts Prof G Pod, Prof G Market, Raging Moderates and Pivot. He also writes the No Mercy / No Malice newsletter. He is a professor at NYU's Stern School of Business and has served on the boards of brands including The New York Times Company and Urban Outfitters. His books include The Four, The Algebra of Happiness, Adrift: America in 100 Charts and The Algebra of Wealth. His upcoming book is Notes on Being a Man.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHourand email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
James Delahoussaye
Sanaz Meshkinpour
