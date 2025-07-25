The best new albums out July 25
It's Friday, and that means it's time to spotlight brand new albums that rise above President Martin Van Buren's disputed contribution to the global lexicon. We listened to more than 50 new releases out today, July 25, and dug into our five favorite in the latest episode of New Music Friday with Joe Kendrick of public radio station WNCW in Western North Carolina.
Two of today's finest records were born in Appalachia: Roots superstar Tyler Childers' downright angry Snipe Hunter and Indigo De Souza's triumphant Precipice. We also discuss albums by a name you definitely know — Patty Griffin is back — and two names you probably haven't heard until now: Ryan Davis and Yoshika Colwell.
Keep scrolling to see all of the week's big releases and find links to where you can listen to New Music Friday beginning at 3 a.m. ET no matter where you get your podcasts.
The Starting Five
Our hosts share the backstories and best songs from the following albums:
💿 Tyler Childers, Snipe Hunter
- Recommended If You Like: Zach Bryan, Jason Isbell
💿 Patty Griffin, Crown of Roses
- RIYL: Brandi Carlile, Alison Krauss
💿 Indigo De Souza, Precipice
- RIYL: boygenius, Mitski
💿 Ryan Davis & The Roadhouse Band, New Threats From the Soul
- RIYL: Silver Jews, Will Oldham
💿 Yoshika Colwell, On the Wing
- RIYL: Laura Marling, Aldous Harding
New Music Friday is a feature of NPR's All Songs Considered podcast. Hear the discussion on the NPR App, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
The Lightning Round
Six more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:
💿 Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist, Alfredo 2
💿 Tyler, The Creator, DON'T TAP THE GLASS
💿 Cory Hanson, I Love People
💿 quinnie, paper doll
💿 Unspoken Tradition, Resilience
💿 MC Yallah & Debmaster, Gaudencia
Listen to each album's best songs on our New Music Friday playlists on Spotify and Apple, or wherever you stream music.
The Long List
For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:
Rock/Alt/Indie
- Folk Bitch Trio, Now Would Be a Good Time
- Kurt Vile & Luke Roberts, Classic Love EP
- Michael Beach, Big Black Plume
- Far Caspian, Autofiction
- Nihilistic Easyrider, DELUXE EDITION
- Golomb, The Beat Goes On
- Heatmiser, Mic City Sons (30th Anniversary Remaster)
- Matching Outfits, Ditch Me
- Night Moves, Double Life
- Paul Weller, Find El Dorado
- Alice Cooper, The Revenge of Alice Cooper
- GWAR, The Return of Gor Gor
- Clifford, Golden Caravan
- dog eyes, blue bird rain cloud EP
- Post Animal, Iron
- Rebecca Schiffman, Before The Future
- Bleary Eyed, Easy
- Boneflower, Reveries
- Fortunato Durutti Marinetti, Bitter Sweet, Sweet Bitter
- Luke Haines & Peter Buck, Going Down To The River... To Blow My Mind
- Oog Bogo, Cowgirls
- Pete Astor, Unsent Letters – Home Recordings 1984-2024
- Pretty Bitter, Pleaser
- Talking Heads, More Songs About Buildings and Food (Super Deluxe Edition)
- EELS, Electro-Shock Blues (Reissue)
Country/Folk/Americana
- Alice, Châteaux Faibles
- Nick Drake, The Making Of Five Leaves Left
- Hudson Westbrook, Texas Forever
- Why Bonnie, The Bedroom EP
Electronic/Out There
- Stars of the Lid, Music For Nitrous Oxide (30th Anniversary Remastered)
- Fever Ray, The Year Of The Radical Romantics
- Bicep, TAKKUUK (Original Soundtrack)
- Safe Mind (Boy Harsher/Cooper B. Handy), Cutting the Stone
- John Also Bennett, Στoν Eλαιώνα / Ston Elaióna
- DJ Narciso, Capítulo Experimental
- Bitterviper, s/t
- Kommune, Oast
- Clay Kin, Vevey
- Editrix, The Big E
- Pharaoh Overlord, Louhi
- Wevie Stonder, Sure Beats Living
- Duke Dumont, Union
- Nuovo Testamento, Trouble EP
- Ember Knight, Water Can Fly!
- Emika, Frames EP
- The Blaze, FOLK
Global
- Samantha Schmütz & Adrian Younge, Samantha e Adrian
- The Mighty Rootsmen, s/t
- Aymen, s/t
Pop
- Madonna, Veronica Electronica
- Aidan Bissett, Shut Up and Love Me
- Alessi Rose, Voyeur EP
- Fitz and The Tantrums, Man on the Moon
R&B/Soul
- Mabel, Mabel (Mixtape)
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard, TASHA
- Frida Touray, Homebody EP
Rap/Hip-Hop
- YoungBoy Never Broke Again, MASA
- Hanumankind, Monsoon Season
- Homeboy Sandman & Sonnyjim, Soli Deo Gloria
- Paul Wall & DJ.Fresh, The Tonite Show
- Tommy Genesis, Genesis
- Lelo, New Detroit
Classical
- Katie Yao Morgan, Echoes of the Orient
- Teddy Abrams, Preludes
Credits
- Host: Stephen Thompson
- Guest: Joe Kendrick, WNCW
- Producer: Simon Rentner
- Editor: Otis Hart
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
