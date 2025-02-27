© 2025 WVAS
UAB clinic serves homeless in Montgomery

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 27, 2025 at 5:05 PM EST

WAKA is reporting that a street psychiatry clinic in Montgomery is providing care to the homeless on a weekly basis. Dr. Will Rutland, the medical director of UAB’s Street Psychiatry Clinic, serves his patients who live under bridges, in makeshift tents or around abandoned restaurants.

Rutland says participation in the program is voluntary. This is made possible through funding from a City of Montgomery grant. A study shows up to a thousand people are unhoused in the city, with an increasing number of individuals being elderly, young families and veterans. Montgomery’s Street Psychiatry Clinic is now part of the curriculum for medical students in UAB’s Psychiatry Residency Program.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
