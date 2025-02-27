UAB clinic serves homeless in Montgomery

WAKA is reporting that a street psychiatry clinic in Montgomery is providing care to the homeless on a weekly basis. Dr. Will Rutland, the medical director of UAB’s Street Psychiatry Clinic, serves his patients who live under bridges, in makeshift tents or around abandoned restaurants.

Rutland says participation in the program is voluntary. This is made possible through funding from a City of Montgomery grant. A study shows up to a thousand people are unhoused in the city, with an increasing number of individuals being elderly, young families and veterans. Montgomery’s Street Psychiatry Clinic is now part of the curriculum for medical students in UAB’s Psychiatry Residency Program.