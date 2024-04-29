WVAS Weekly Crime Report

Stallworth Federal Lawsuit

A news conference took place Thursday morning in front of the Frank M Johnson Junior Federal court in Montgomery where attorneys representing 40-year-old Twyla Stallworth say enough is enough.

Stallworth made headlines as the black mom who was arrested in her home for calling out a police officer's racism and legally refusing to show her identification.

Attorney Harry Daniels says they are filing a federal lawsuit against Andalusia Police Department Officer Grant Barton. Twyla Stallworth says the incident has forever changed her.

A video of the incident was recorded by Stallworth’s 18-year-old son.

Alabama NAACP President Bernard Simelton and an Andalusia NAACP representative also pledged support.

Escaped Fugitive

The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for an escaped fugitive.

49-year-old Thomas Lashawn Davis is described as a black male, 6’1” in height, and weighs about 165 lbs. with multiple tattoos.

Davis has been serving a prison sentence since 1996 for the distribution of a controlled substance.

He escaped from the North Alabama Correctional Facility on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at about 7:00 p.m.

Davis was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and brown work boots.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information; if you have any information regarding the whereabouts of escaped inmate Thomas Lashawn Davis, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

Stop Gun Violence Rally

A rally to end gun violence will be taking place in Montgomery next month.

It’s being organized by Pastor Ed Nettles, founder of the “Stop the Violence” movement in Montgomery and the Knights of Peter Claver.

The rally will take place at St. Jude Football Field on May 11, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Talladega Missing Woman

Talladega County Sheriff’s officials are searching for a missing woman.

39-year-old Susan Darlene Payton was last seen on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in the area of Old Shocco Road, Talladega, Alabama.

Investigators say Payton is described as a white female standing 5’8” and weighs approximately 180 lbs. She may be driving a silver 2012 Honda Civic.

Investigators ask anyone who may see Payton to immediately notify law enforcement. The Talladega Police Department is (256) 362-4508 or (256) 362-4163.

Cigarette Theft

Prattville Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a man suspected of theft.

Investigators say on April 10, 2024 at Circle K Prattville, AL. the suspect, identified as a black male walked into the business and used a cardboard box to steal $1,575.00 of cigarettes.

He was pictured leaving the business without paying in a blue Dodge Dakota.

The man is wanted for theft of property 2nd degree, which is a Class C felony.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward. If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect or whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP.

Traffic Stop Revelation

An early Sunday morning traffic stop lands one Madison County School System employee in jail for multiple sex-related charges with a 15-year-old.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped 26-year-old Makayla Ann Anderton during a traffic stop near Highway 72 and Shields Rd. at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

During the traffic stop, deputies found a 15-year-old inside the vehicle with Anderton.

An investigation determined the 15-year-old was a student in the same Madison County School System where Anderton worked.

Authorities say Anderton began engaging with the 15-year-old in conversations that became sexual and the two exchanged multiple photos, videos, and explicit text messages as well as meeting to engage in various sex acts.

Madison County School officials say Anderton and the 15-year-old had “interactions” before she was hired by the school system to work in its transportation department.

According to the school system, Anderton was hired earlier this month but is no longer an employee at MCSS.

Anderton was booked into the Madison County Jail, where she is held on a $16,000 bond.

$10,000 Reward Offer

A $10,000 dollar reward is being offered for a shooting suspect or suspects that left a young woman paralyzed.

Montgomery police are investigating the April 12, 2024 shooting in the area of W. Eastdale Circle and Atlanta Highway.

Police say around 1 p.m. the victim was located inside her vehicle in the 5500 block of Atlanta Highway with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Family members identified the victim as Amy Dicks; saying she has been receiving medical treatment and is currently paralyzed from the chest down.

The family states that her injuries will impact her family mentally, physically, and financially for the remainder of their lives.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has increased the cash reward to $5,000.00.

In honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, Montgomery County District 3 Commissioner Rhonda Walker is matching the reward with an additional $5.000.00, making the total reward $10,000.00 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the shooter.