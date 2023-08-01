Available On Air Stations
July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month!
The Cossacks' traditions live on near the front lines in Ukraine
Published August 1, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
Yuriy Kopishynskyi stands with a horse at his family's horseback riding school on Khortytsia, an island on the Dnipro River just outside Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.
Khortytsia was once a headquarters for the Zaporizhzhian Cossacks, 17th century warriors revered in Ukraine for their insistence on freedom and self-governance. This is a reconstruction of a Cossack sich, or a military administrative center.
A herd of horses at the riding school on Khortytsia.
Kopishinskyi stands in front of a mural depicting Cossacks with long mustaches painted on the side of a trailer that they once used to transport horses to shows.
Kopishinskyi walks around the reconstruction of a Cossack sich on Khortytsia.
Kopishinskyi tests the blade of an ax that was in the museum at the sich.
Andrii Lozovyi stands near some traditional Cossack weapons.
Lozovyi demonstrates sword fighting techniques he's learned from Kopishynskyi.
A visitor approaches some of the horses at the farm on Khortytsia to take a photo.
A horse's mane blows in the breeze.
Anastatasiya Kopishynska, feeds the horses on the farm.
Anastatasiya walks among the horses at the riding school she runs on Khortytsia.
NPR
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.