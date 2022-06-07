Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton has died

The Montgomery County Commission released the announcement on Tuesday.

Dean was first elected to the commission in November of 2000. He served as vice chair in November of 2004 and was named chairman in 2009.

Dean graduated from Alabama State University in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science in Business/Economics. He served his alma mater in various positions including the chairman of the ASU Board of Trustees.

In 2020, Dean witnessed the grand opening of the Elton N. Dean, Sr. Park; it was a longtime project of the Montgomery County Commission. According to the release, Dean had been ill for several months, he passed away peacefully with his family at his side.

WVAS 90.7 FM sends our deepest condolences to the Dean family.