Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton has died

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 7, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT
Elton Dean
Sydney A. Foster/Sydney A Foster
The Montgomery County Commission released the announcement on Tuesday.

Dean was first elected to the commission in November of 2000. He served as vice chair in November of 2004 and was named chairman in 2009.

Dean graduated from Alabama State University in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science in Business/Economics. He served his alma mater in various positions including the chairman of the ASU Board of Trustees.

In 2020, Dean witnessed the grand opening of the Elton N. Dean, Sr. Park; it was a longtime project of the Montgomery County Commission. According to the release, Dean had been ill for several months, he passed away peacefully with his family at his side.

WVAS 90.7 FM sends our deepest condolences to the Dean family.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
