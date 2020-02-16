Sunday Puzzle: Double-L Phrases
On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some words starting with the letter "L." For each one, give me another word starting with "L" that will complete a common two-word phrase.
Ex. Language --> Lab
Three-letter answer:
1. Lemon
Four-letter answers:
2. Laundry
3. Loose
4. Leading
5. Lady
6. Lava
7. La-la
Five-letter answers:
8. Last
9. Latin
Six-letter answers:
10. Love
11. Lounge
12. Loss
13. Lapis
14. Living
15. Little
Seven letters or longer:
16. Liquor
17. Lending
18. Limited
Last week's challenge: My friend Penelope, who is from La Jolla, went on a world vacation. She stopped in Santa Rosa, Toronto and Casablanca. What European capital did she also visit?
Challenge Answer: Amsterdam
Winner: Dick Ehrman of Lincoln, Neb.
This week's challenge: What familiar 10-letter word contains a silent B, E, and O — not necessarily in that order. And those three letters don't have to be consecutive in the word.
If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, Feb. 20, at 3 p.m. ET.
