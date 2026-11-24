The stadium at Alabama State University will be the battle ground on Thursday for 102nd Turkey Day Classic. The historic rivalry pits ASU against Tuskegee University in a match-up that will have both sides on their feet. At a press conference this week, ASU Head Football Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. says he is preparing his team. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Alabama's trimming some of the traffic headaches from this year's Thanksgiving travel. The Alabama Department of Transportation is suspending all temporary interstate lane closures from noon Wednesday through midnight Sunday night. The goal is to keep traffic moving safely as more drivers hit the road for the holiday. The break applies only to interstates, so drivers may still encounter roadwork on other roads.

Thanksgiving meals can be breeding grounds for food poisoning but there are steps to take to keep your guests safe. Dr. Courtney Crist, a food safety expert at Mississippi State University, says keep raw poultry separate from other foods by having different cutting boards and knives for produce. She also says don't rely on feel, color or texture to tell when food is ready but do use a food thermometer. Dr. Crist also recommends serving food in small portions and replenishing as needed to keep food from entering the temperature danger zone of 40 to 140-degrees.

The Salvation Army of Montgomery is making sure hundreds of people won't go without a Thanksgiving meal this year. Crews and volunteers are preparing around 450 meals for delivery Wednesday to elderly and homebound residents, along with people experiencing homelessness. The organization is still looking for donations to help make the effort possible.

A robbery suspect is behind bars in Montgomery. MPD identified 24-year-old Jeremiah Hurd as the suspect connected to a November 16th robbery that occurred at about 4:51 p.m., in the 4100 block of Norman Bridge Rd. Hurd was taken into custody on November 20th and charged with 3rd degree robbery. He is currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.