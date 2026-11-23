Alabama State football is wrapping up its regular season on Thanksgiving Day with one of college football's longtime HBCU rivalries. The Hornets host Tuskegee in the 102nd Turkey Day Classic. Alabama State is coming off a loss to Prairie View A&M, while Tuskegee looks to close out its season with a win. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Thursday, November 26, at ASU Stadium in Montgomery. The game will stream on SWAC TV.

Image Credit: Melanie Hogan

The 25th anniversary of the Senior Citizen Luncheon in Montgomery took place at Cramton Bowl Monday. Residents were treated to a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with dessert and more than 100 prizes. Montgomery leader Greg Crawford says he, Montgomery County Commissioner, the late Elton Dean and Reverend Knuckles started this event in 2001 with 10 seniors and a BBQ grill. Longtime organizer Connie Dacus says the event represents connection and celebration. Sponsors included Montgomery City Council President C.C. Calhoun and Montgomery County Commissioner Carmen Moore-Zeigler.

The Way Off Broadway Theatre is appointing a new Theatre Coordinator. Tony Davison transitioned from biological sciences to theatre. He hopes to foster partnerships within the River Region. Davison says he believes in the value of theatre for all ages and says he's eager to help residents connect through the arts.

Six people are under arrest following an undercover operation targeting online child predators in Dale County. During "Operation Dirty Bird," investigators posed as minors online, engaging suspects in sexual conversations before the suspects allegedly agreed to meet. All six are charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child. The operation involved multiple agencies, including the FBI and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Dothan is about to land one of the biggest economic investments in its history. Niron Magnetics is planning to spend $1.8 billion dollars to build a massive manufacturing facility at the Westgate Super Site. The project is expected to create around 700 jobs and produce rare-earth-free magnets used in everything from electric vehicles to data centers. Construction is expected to begin in 2028.