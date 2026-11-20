The 2026 Turkey Day Classic Parade is slated for Thursday, November 26, 2026, in downtown Montgomery. You can expect to see the Mighty Marching Hornets, ASU Cheerleaders and Stinger on the parade route starting at Dexter Avenue. This year nearly 200 organizations, businesses, churches and marching bands will be participating. The parade starts at 8 a.m.

If you're planning to travel for Thanksgiving, get ready for some company. Triple-A says about 81 million Americans will travel nationwide. About 90 percent of those travelers will be driving to their destinations. Triple-A says residents in Alabama and across the South can expect the busiest travel days to be the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday afterward.

A new tax incentive could help bring more businesses, investments, and jobs to the Wiregrass and beyond. Alabama's new Opportunity Zones take effect January 1st.The zones offer tax incentives to encourage private investment in economically distressed communities across the state. The new zones will remain in place for ten years, giving communities time to attract investors and turn that interest into economic growth.

A newly re-elected Alabama lawmaker and Baptist pastor faces fraud charges over $240,000 in COVID relief money. The DOJ says Representative Patrick Sellers was arrested Thursday, accused of getting aid through two nonprofits and a fake lawn care business. The Pleasant Grove democrat allegedly spent the cash on personal bills and his daughters' college tuition. One Baptist group says he applied without permission, and it was later denied aid because funding ran out. The alleged fraud predates his time in office.