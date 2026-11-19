Big Bama State energy is here for the 2026 Turkey Day Classic Pep Rally. Students, faculty, staff, family, friends and fans are welcome to the stadium field at Alabama State University on Monday, November 23rd starting at 4:30 p.m.

Early Friday morning residents in Montgomery will be able to pick up a turkey with all the trimmings thanks to the 2nd annual Mayor Steven L. Reed Turkey Drive. The food giveaway will start at 7 a.m. and will be held at the Walmart on Atlanta Highway.

Also, a Holiday Food giveaway will take place at Montgomery’s Newtown Community Center. The event is co-sponsored by newly elected City Councilwoman Johnnie Sankey, her husband, Montgomery County Commissioner Isaiah Sankey and P.E.E.R.S, INC and American Legion Post 1948. Commander Fred Williams founder of P.E.E.R.S says the distribution starts at 10 a.m.

Open AI blueberry markets.jpg

Artificial intelligence may have been behind a wave of school threats that triggered lockdowns across Alabama. Schools in Homewood, Hoover, Enterprise, Madison and Auburn were targeted Wednesday, prompting police to search campuses and secure buildings. Authorities say nothing was found. The believe the threats were part of a widespread hoax, and at least one of them was linked to A-I. Officials warn these false threats carry serious consequences. They also tie up law enforcement resources that could be needed for real emergencies.

An inmate who escaped custody in Alabama is back in jail. Joseph Win Wampler walked away from his job site in Montgomery on November 12th.He and his mother, Patricia Waldrop, were apprehended in Cumberland County, Tennessee this week. Both are awaiting extradition to Alabama. Wampler was serving a 16-year sentence for receiving stolen property in Madison County.

Two men are behind bars in Elmore County, accused of trying to smuggle contraband into Elmore Correctional Facility. Edward Baxter and Noah Lowe were arrested after a traffic stop on Tuesday. Authorities discovered a package in their vehicle containing nine cellphones, a switchblade knife, tobacco, and a handgun. The suspects were also linked to a smuggling incident last week. They face multiple charges related to promoting prison contraband and unlawful possession of marijuana.