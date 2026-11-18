On Saturday, Nov.21, 2026, Alabama State University will be hosting its annual Connection Day. High school students, transfer students, military families and others will have an opportunity to connect with professors, students and staff. The day promises to inform and entertain with student-led panels, the Mighty Marching Hornets Band, ASU Cheerleaders and more. Dr. Freddie Williams Jr., ASU Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs/Enrollment Management says he looks forward to showcasing the best of ASU. On-site registration starts at 7:30 a.m.

Autauga County Sheriff Mark Harrell is calling on drivers to be extra cautious after a deadly accident near Billingsley. Two people were killed and four others were injured in the multi-vehicle wreck along U.S. 82 last Friday. Harrell says several people were not buckled up. He also noted an increase in distracted and reckless driving lately. He says people need to slow down, put their phones away, and wear their seatbelts.

CrimeStoppers 215-STOP is offering a $3,000 cash reward for information linked to the murder of Tori Kelly Jr. Montgomery Police report Kelly was killed on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at around 11:35 p.m. in the 6300 block of Wares Ferry Road in Montgomery. Police want to hear from anyone who was in the area of Wares Ferry Road that night that may have seen or heard something suspicious to come forward and contact law enforcement or CrimeStoppers 215-STOP. Family members have pledged $2,000 along with Crimestoppers’ $1,000 reward.

A Troy City Schools administrator is on leave after using a racial slur. It happened during an assembly at Charles Henderson Middle School. Superintendent Cynthia Thomas says the administrator used the word as an example of language students are not allowed to use. But, she says, repeating the slur aloud violated the district's professional standards. The employee has not been identified, and the district says it's handling the situation.

Image Credit: HBCU Game Day

Alabama State University Men’s Basketball team scored a win on the road against U.C. Davis Tuesday night 75-68 inside the University Credit Union Center in Davis, California. Paul McMillan IV scored 20 points, and Tray Miller had 16 points for the Hornets. It’s the first win for ASU Head Basketball Coach Chris Wright. ASU will be back in action this Friday, November 20, 2026, against Fresno State.