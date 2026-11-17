For the first time, military driven connection day took place at Alabama State University Tuesday. The Armed Forces Student and Alumni Connection Day linked student veterans and veteran alumni to several resources including military organizations and employers. Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs and ASU partnered to host this event. ASU Director of Veteran Affairs and Accessibility, Derriya Sankey says the event was crafted to provide a one stop shop for the military and veteran community. ADVA Outreach Coordinator Adrianne Tyes-Smith called the partnership with ASU a success. If you missed today’s event, you could find out more information on the ADVA website.

Image Credit: WSFA

The Salvation Army of Montgomery is preparing hundreds of Thanksgiving meals and is asking for volunteers. Volunteers are needed to help deliver meals to elderly and homebound people on November 25th.Meal prep will take place a day earlier. Donations of turkeys, hams, green beans, and money are also needed.

Image Credit: Montgomery Advertiser

Autauga County Schools is redesigning its website. A launch date is set for early January. The district says the new website will improve communication and feature an interactive calendar, enrollment details, menus, and staff contacts.

Wallace Community College in Dothan is asking city commissioners to help fund its expansion. The college announced the $127 million plan earlier this month. It's secured about $85 million so far and is looking for another $40 million to fill the gap. The expansion calls for an athletic arena, a track and field complex, and new buildings for programs. The college and city officials met on Monday, but no action was taken.

The Opelika Planning Commission is set to consider a proposed zoning change that could open the door to data centers and other high-tech industries in the area. The proposal covers 519 acres near West Point Parkway and Andrews Road, where the city is considering creating a Technology Overlay District. City officials say no specific data center project has been proposed, but residents are already voicing their concerns. The planning commission will meet this afternoon.