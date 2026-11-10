ASU Department of Theatre and Dance will present the Unbound 2026 Fall Dance Concert

Alabama State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance will present UNBOUND Fall Dance Concert beginning on November 18th. The dance concert will take place at the Ralph D Abernathy Hall. The performances include presentations by ASU faculty and students. Artistic Director and Professor Rodni Williams says he hopes the audiences will leave feeling empowered. Performances start at 7 p.m. The event is organized in part by James R. Atkinson, Jr. the ASU Dance Director. Tickets are $12 for the general public and $8 for students. Tickets are available on the ASU website.

Image Credit: National Weather Service

A blast of cooler air is expected to move into the Wiregrass later this week, bringing a noticeable drop in temperatures and the potential for near-freezing conditions by the weekend. The National Weather Service says overnight lows could dip into the mid-30s Friday through Sunday morning, with Saturday and Sunday looking especially chilly. While a hard freeze is not in the forecast, folks with sensitive plants and exposed pipes should still take precautions.

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There's an investigation at the Federal Correctional Institute in Talladega where an inmate died. Fifty-seven-year-old Christopher Maynor was found unresponsive on November 8th and pronounced dead at a local hospital. He was booked in July on drug charges. There's no word yet how he died. The FBI is looking into the case.