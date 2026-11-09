Preparations are underway for the 2026 ASU Connection Day

Connection Day at Alabama State University will be taking place on November 21st. This is your opportunity to meet with ASU Professors, students and staff and learn about scholarships and financial aid. There will be resources available including military and veteran’s student life as well as representatives from academic colleges and student organization. ASU will also offer campus tours during Connection Day.

Montgomery Police are investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy. Authorities say Nadarious Nettles’s body was found on Sunday, around at 8:38 p.m. near the area of Stuart Street and Edgar D. Nixon Avenue. The circumstances remain under investigation, and no additional information is available.

Three correctional sergeants at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility have been arrested following an investigation into an inmate assault. The assault took place on October 25th. Investigators say the sergeants had advance warning but failed to protect the inmate. Devontay Jackson, Michael Underwood and Neicko White each face charges of failure of duty or violation of law by a guard of convicts. All three were arrested on November 5th and 6th and have since been released on bond.

In your sports, its Faculty and Staff Appreciation this evening at Alabama State University. The ASU Men’s Basketball team will be playing against Georgia Gwinnett at 6 p.m. at the Joe L. Reed Dunn-Oliver Acadome.