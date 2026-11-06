Veterans and Service members will be honored at ASU Military Ball

Veterans, service members, military students and the public are welcomed at attend the 2nd Annual Alabama State University Military Ball on November 20, 2026. The event will include presentations that honor service and sacrifice. It begins at 7 p.m. in the Hardy Student Center Ballroom. Tickets start at $75. Proceeds benefit programs, educational opportunities and scholarships for ASU’s military related students.

Alabama's winning federal approval to offer tax breaks for investments in some of its poorest communities. The IRS approved Governor Kay Ivey's picks Thursday, covering 141 areas. People and companies can now qualify for tax savings by investing profits through special funds that finance local businesses and property development. Officials say people don't have to live in approved areas to invest. The new tax breaks take effect January first.

Alabama death row inmate Michael Taylor was put to death by lethal injection at 6:10 p.m. Thursday for the 1991 murders of Ivan and Lucille Moore. Taylor was 19 when he beat the couple to death inside their Gadsen home before stealing their belongings and car. Taylor had requested execution by nitrogen gas, but a judge blocked that method.

Two men are dead after police say they shot and killed each other during an altercation in Selma. It happened Halloween morning at the Chanticleer Apartments. Police identified the men as 30-year-old Jammie Hale and 29-year-old Anthony Thomas Junior. Police say neither man appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The investigation is ongoing.

Elmore County schools are continuing their partnership with the district attorney's office to help students and families facing challenges. The school board has approved a cooperative agreement to keep the Helping Families Initiative in place. Superintendent Richard Dennis says the program strengthens attendance efforts and gives principals a way to refer families for help at home. During the 2025-26 school year, the initiative worked directly with 100 students.