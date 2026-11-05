ASU Trio Program Celebrates First Gen Day

Thursday, more than 250 individuals celebrated First Gen Day at the Alabama State Capitol. The event recognizes first generation college students and their contributions. Alabama State University’s Trio Program was among several institutions participating.

Alabama Trio President Dr. Michael Harrison says as a first gen student himself, he understands the journey. The activities included an award ceremony and a college campus tour at Alabama State University.

Montgomery Public Schools is also celebrating a milestone in academic performance. MPS Director of Communication Rosanna Smith Brewton says three elementary schools have earned top spots in the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is urging Congress to strengthen online protections for children.

A bipartisan group of several state attorneys general is calling on the Senate to pass its version of the Kids Online Safety Act. It would set minimum safety standards for social media and gaming platforms. The attorneys general say the bill would also preserve states' authority to enforce their own laws to protect children online.

A thousand-dollar reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the Montgomery murder of Jabreil Strowder. MPD reports the incident occurred on Monday, October 12, 2026, at about 3:11 a.m. at Paterson Court in the 900 block of South Union Street in Montgomery. Authorities say even the smallest detail could help investigators identify those involved and bring justice to Strowder and his family. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

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Prattville is rejecting a proposed residential master plan for Doster Farms. The City Council shot down the idea during its meeting this week. The plan called for over 460 single-family homes, but council members were concerned over traffic and housing density. The next meeting is November 17th.