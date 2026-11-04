A new date has been set for the Holiday with the Hornets

Holiday with the Hornets has been rescheduled. Due to Wednesday’s weather conditions Holiday with the Hornets celebration has been postponed. You are welcome to attend on its new date, Thursday, November 12 starting at 3 p.m.

Image Credit: National Weather Service

A cross-country storm is taking aim at the Southeast today. Isolated tornadoes are also possible. States across the region like Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina and Georgia could all be impacted. The weather threat is expected to move into the East Coast beginning Thursday, with widespread rainfall totals of over an inch or more possible in some areas.

Image Credit: Melanie Hogan Alabama State University Trio Program First Generation Conference

Alabama State University’s Trio Program is hosting students, faculty and staff from colleges and universities inside and outside the state. ASU TRIO Dr. Aquanetta Pinkard welcomed participants from several institutions including Lawson State Community College, Spelman College and University of Alabama at Birmingham. Pinkard says on Thursday ASU’s Trio initiative will be hosting its 3rd Annual National First Gen Day Celebration at the Alabama State Capitol starting at 9 a.m. This week is dedicated to First Generation students, their accomplishments and expanding Federal Trio Programs.

Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville is projected to defeat former Democratic Senator Doug Jones in Alabama's gubernatorial race. His campaign focused on immigration enforcement, tax cuts and conservative social policies. The former Auburn football coach was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2020.

Alabama voters have approved Amendment 4, requiring public schools to play or perform the first stanza of the "Star-Spangled Banner" at least once a week. The measure passed with 58-point-six percent of the vote. Local school boards will be responsible for creating policies to carry out the requirement. Students will not be required to sing, stand or participate.

The Student Veterans of America Chapter at Alabama State University is welcoming students for friendly competition for Family Feud Game Night. Students are no longer required to register as a team. Individual registration is now available. Its Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Student Center, Ballroom C.