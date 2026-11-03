SPLC Hosts Party at the Polls Rally at ASU

It's election day and voters are weighing in on major races, including governor, U.S. Senate, and Congress. A “Party to the Polls” rally took place earlier in the day at the John Garrick Hardy Student Center at Alabama State University. It was sponsored by the Southern Poverty Law Center. The festivities included a live DJ, free food, an “I Voted” photo booth and a number of student organizations.

Preparations are being made for the 2026 Holiday with the Hornets. The free event will bring together the Alabama State University Family to celebrate the holiday season with music, sweet treats and giving back. ASU Alumni Relations Director Asia Ali says the fun starts at 3 p.m. with donating non-perishable food items and taking a photo with Stinger. The annual tree lighting ceremony officially starts at 4:30 p.m. Musical performances will include the ASU Choir, the Mighty Marching Hornets and the Percy Julian High School Choir. Monetary and canned donations will benefit the Heart of Alabama Food Bank based in Montgomery.

A 17-year-old boy is under arrest following two shootings outside Birmingham's Legion Field after last weekend's Magic City Classic. The violence left 19-year-old Dre'Shawn Thomas dead and eight others injured. Birmingham police say the teen was arrested shortly after the shootings, but investigators believe more suspects may be involved. He's charged with murder and possession of a machine gun conversion device.

An Enterprise teenager is accused of threatening to shoot up a Halloween party. Police say 18-year-old Brandon Winn posted online that he would open fire at the city's Spooky in the Park event, which was held last Friday. He was arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat. Winn is being held in the Coffee County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

A new law enforcement intelligence center will be named after Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham according to the WAKA news. The center will feature state of the art equipment and resources. The new facility bearing his name will open on Thursday, November 12th at 11 a.m. at 131 S. Perry Street.