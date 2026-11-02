ASU Acadome to Host America Coming Home Voter Rally

You still have time to register to attend this evening’s “America Coming Home, Turn Up the Vote Rally.” Musical guests include Lil Baby and King George. Speakers include Rep. Shomari Figures, gubernatorial candidate Doug Jones and Alabama State Senator Bobby Singleton. You can register online at mobilize.us. It starts at 6:00 pm at the Alabama State University Dunn-Oliver Acadome; it's sponsored by Let It Resound. The free event aims to encourage individuals to make a plan and vote.

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Three Troy University students are arrested in connection to a deadly shooting. They're 18-year-old Parker Thompson, 20-year-old Dejuane Washington, and 18-year-old Keifer Walker. Twenty-one-year-old Carlique Miller was found unresponsive from a gunshot wound on Elm Street on October 29th; he was later pronounced dead. Thompson faces charges of unlawful possession and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, while Washington and Walker are charged with murder. All three have been suspended from the university.

In Dothan, a teenager is missing. Eighteen-year-old Shaniyah Lynn was last seen on Friday, October 30th, near the 200 block of Reid Drive. Police say she was wearing a red-hooded jacket when she vanished. Lynn is described as five-foot-seven and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1.

Realtor.com reports home prices are plummeting in Montgomery County. According to the report, sale prices dropped over 18% from June to July, according to newly released figures from. The median home price was $170,000 in July. Statewide, home prices dropped by about 1.5% month-over-month to $280,000.