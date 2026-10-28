2nd Annual Military Ball Set for November at Alabama State University

Alabama State University will be hosting its 2nd annual Military Ball on Friday, November 20th. The gala will honor veterans, service members and those connected to the military. It's hosted by the Office of Accessibility and Veteran Affairs in collaboration with the Student Veterans of America ASU Chapter. The fundraiser starts at 7 p.m. at the Hardy Student Center Ballroom. Tickets are available.

Hal Yeager / Alabama Governor's Office 2026

Alabama is taking a day to recognize the people who answer the call when emergencies happen. Governor Kay Ivey has proclaimed today, October 28th, as First Responders Day. It's a time to honor firefighters, law enforcement officers, EMTs, 911 dispatchers, and others who help protect communities across the state. The proclamation also recognizes the families who support these workers and the sacrifices they make.

Image Credit: Alabama State Troopers

Alabama is adding 44 new state troopers to its law enforcement ranks. The class graduated today in Montgomery after months of training. The new troopers will serve across all seven state patrol regions. This morning's ceremony took place at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre in downtown Montgomery.

In Autauga County, authorities are looking for a missing elderly man. Seventy-five-year-old Ralph Brown was last seen on October 24th at his home in Verbena. He's described as five-foot-ten and 200 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. Authorities say Brown was wearing a red plaid shirt, blue jeans, and white New Balance shoes when he disappeared. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.