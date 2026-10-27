ASU to Hold Basketball Dinner Tip Off

Alabama State University will be hosting NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins this evening at the John Garrick Hardy Student Center. The basketball giant will be the guest speaker at the 2026 Basketball Tip-Off Dinner. The fundraiser will energize the upcoming basketball season and help provide support to the Hornet NIL Fund.

Image Credit: Melanie Hogan WVAS Interns Ashanti Carter and Tiffany McCurdy interview a veterans advocate representative.

The impact of hunger and food insecurity in the military and veteran community was the focus of a news conference in Montgomery. Several representatives from veterans and anti-hunger groups shared information about the effect cuts to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs had on the military and veteran families since last year. The event was hosted by MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger.

The courthouse complex in Montgomery is closed today and tomorrow for emergency preparedness training. During this closure, electronic filing through CM/ECF will be in place. A drop box for in-person filings will also be available outside the courthouse. Anyone who needs help can contact the Clerk's Office or the ECF Help Desk.

Image Credit: Mental Health

The Autauga County Sheriff's Office is hiring a mental health therapist. The team member will work alongside an existing mental health deputy. Sheriff Mark Harrell says it's important to provide support to people in crisis rather than locking them up for misdemeanor charges. The new position will be funded through the sheriff's office jail budget. The job posting will be up until November 5th.