Holiday with the Hornets Coming Soon

Join WVAS 90.7 FM and Alabama State University as we collect nonperishable food items for our community friends at the Heart of Alabama Food Bank in Montgomery. The food drive goes through November 4th. Items most needed include pudding cups, pasta, rice, beans and instant potatoes. You are welcomed to bring donations to the WVAS Radio station, Monday -Friday at 915 South Jackson Street at 1115 Thomas E. Kilby Hall from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Image Credit: Melanie Hogan State lawmakers host a news conference at the Alabama State Capitol.

A news conference focusing on tax cuts and affordability took place Monday morning at the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery. The event was spearheaded by Phillip Ensler, Democratic nominee for Lieutenant Governor of Alabama. Ensler was joined by several fellow lawmakers including State Senator Bobby Singleton. Singleton is currently on his listening tour of 67 counties says the conversations he’s hearing include concerns about high gas prices and rising healthcare costs. State Representative Penni McClammy urges voters to exercise their right to vote. State Representative Kenyatta Hassell, State Senator Kirk Hatcher and former lawmaker Dr. John F. Knight also participated during the news conference.

Montgomery police are investigating a deadly hit and run incident over the weekend in Montgomery. Documents show on Sunday evening around 6:21 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3300 block of McElvy Street in reference to a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. At the scene, officers found 58-year Clifford Jones suffering from his injuries. The vehicle left the scene before officers could arrive. Jones was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A former elementary school teacher in Dothan is facing sexual misconduct charges. A Houston County grand jury indicted Johnny Dunaway on nearly a dozen felony counts, including enticing a child and sexual abuse following a lengthy investigation. He was a teacher at Jerry Lee Faine Elementary School but was fired in May. Dunaway is scheduled to appear in court December 18th, with a trial tentatively set for February.