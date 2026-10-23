Hundreds Attend the 2nd Annual Pink Strides and Slides at ASU

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month; Alabama State University’s President Dr. Quinton T Ross Jr. wore a pink t-shirt in support of breast cancer awareness. Dr. Ross along with hundreds of students, faculty, staff, community members participated in the second annual Pink Strides and Slides event. The sun-drenched day began with an awareness walk led by ASU’s Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness, Dr. Tanjula Petty, who is a breast cancer survivor. The Communiversity event included food trucks, vendors and line-dancing. Proceeds from the event will benefit the area Cancer Wellness Foundation.

A number of activities are planned for the Bama State Fall Fest taking place at the parking lot of the Alabama State University Stadium. The parking lot will be transformed into a fall wonderland with music, games, rides, performances, food and trunk and treats. A number of organizations will be participating. The event is open to students, faculty, staff and the public.

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A charter schoolteacher in Montgomery is behind bars today charged with several felony counts including distribution of a controlled substance. Montgomery police on Thursday around 12:09 p.m., responded to the 2800 block of Eastern Boulevard where an investigation to the arrest of 30-year-old Langston Carter. Carter is in the Montgomery County Detention Facility facing charges including possession of a firearm on school property and Marijuana 1st degree.

Montgomery police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a teenager.19-year-old Jayleen Sanders was gunned down last night near Strathmore and Moorcroft drives. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified the suspect or said who shot him. Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

A North Alabama man who made child sexual abuse videos himself is heading to prison for 140 years. The DOJ says 55-year-old Jason Brian Seay of Madison received the sentence Friday after pleading guilty to four federal counts of sexually exploiting kids, and one of possessing child sex abuse material. The FBI found over half a million images and videos of child sexual abuse on computers and other devices inside his home.