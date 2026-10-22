ASU to Host 2026 Pink Strides and Slides

Alabama State University is raising awareness of breast cancer this month. ASU’s Vice President of Institutional Effectives Dr. Tanjula Petty led a panel discussion Thursday morning with fellow panelists Dr. Pamela Tuck and ASU Health Services Director Dr. Joyce Loyd-Davis, breast exam educator. On Friday, October 23, 2026, the public is invited to the Pink Strides and Slides annual event. The fundraiser is one mile walk with activities at the ASU Dunn-Oliver Acadome. Shani Crayton, Executive Director of Strategic Communications and Marketing say participants can donate all year round. The event starts at 9 a.m. You may register online at alasu.edu/pinkstrides.

Image Credit: National Weather Service

The Halloween forecast looks good. Forecasters are calling for lows in the low 60s on October 31st and highs in the low 80s.They say wind gusts will be light, and rain is not a major concern. Families should check local conditions before heading out for trick-or-treating, but for now, the outlook is for a mostly dry Halloween.

Prattville is getting rid of its aging pool. The Pratt Pool, built in 1978, will be demolished due to structural concerns. Afterward, the city will test the soil to see if the space is usable. Mayor Gillespie says they'd like to build a new pool, but they'll have to figure out how to pay for it first.