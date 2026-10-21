Alabama Death Row Inmate Toforest Johnson is Granted Clemency

Governor Kay Ivey is sparing a death row inmate from execution. Ivey granted clemency to Toforest Johnson on Tuesday, sentencing him to life in prison without parole. Johnson was convicted of killing Jefferson County Deputy Sheriff William Hardy in 1995, but he has maintained his innocence since then. Ivey says she had concerns there wasn't enough direct evidence to justify the death penalty.

Johnnie Chambers Sankey is now the newest member of the Montgomery City Council. Sankey now represents District Three. She was sworn in Tuesday by Montgomery County Probate Judge J.C. Love III.

Troy Police are announcing an arrest in connection to a deadly weekend shooting. Twenty-nine-year-old Jocerria Jones is charged with one count of murder. Authorities say he shot and killed 22-year-old Rahim Boyd in the chest on Sunday. Boyd was gunned down on the front porch of a home on Hanchey Street and pronounced dead at the scene. Jones is behind bars at the Pike County Jail, awaiting an Aniah's Law hearing.

Work on a proposed data center in Bessemer could come to a halt. The city's new mayor has requested work near Rock Mountain Lake to stop while experts review the project. Mayor Louise Alexander sent a cease letter to the company building the data center after residents in the area were approached about selling their properties. The mayor plans to meet with the company and local homeowners to discuss the project further.