U.S. Department of Labor Reports High Jobless Rate in Alabama

Alabama's unemployment rate is at its highest level in nearly ten years. Based on figures released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Labor, joblessness climbed to 3.5 percent in September, up from 2.8 percent a year ago. That's 82,000 Alabamians now counted as unemployed, despite employers adding over 24,000 jobs during that same period.

Authorities say a Jefferson County inmate was found dead in his cell over the weekend, marking the third inmate death in the county this month. According to a coroner's report, 63-year-old Bobby Griffin was found dead inside his single-person cell at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility on Saturday night. Griffin was serving a life sentence for a 2012 child sex abuse conviction. The coroner said Griffin's cause of death is pending further laboratory studies.

Troy University's Rosa Parks Museum is hosting a documentary screening this month with a renowned author. "The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks" highlights Parks' activism and courage. It's based on an award-winning biography by Dr. Jeanne Theoharis, who will speak during the event on October 24th.Theoharis has written extensively on civil rights and Black Power movements.

Bacho Foto - stock.adobe.com / 86493724 closeup of male hand analyzing business report on black desk

United Way of Central Alabama is still looking for folks to help with its free tax preparation services. Volunteers will help individuals and families prepare and file their tax returns at no cost. A volunteer information session will be held tomorrow, October 21st.Register online at UWCA.org.