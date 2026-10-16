Montgomery to host 2026 Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

The City of Montgomery Parks & Recreation Department welcomes to public to the annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk on Saturday, October 17, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Shakespeare Park. You are encouraged to wear pink in a show of support. The event is designed to raise awareness about breast cancer, promote early detection and honor survivors and their families and friends.

No Kings events are spreading across Alabama Saturday, with one of the most symbolic stops in Selma. Gatherings are planned from the Gulf Coast to north Alabama, with stops including Mobile, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa, and Auburn. The national coalition is calling this round "No Kings: Vote Early." But in Alabama, "Vote Early" mostly means absentee voting only, and Monday is the last day to register for the November election.

Crumbl Cookies is closing several stores, including one the Zelda Road location in Montgomery. The global cookie chain cites declining sales. The Dothan location on Main Street is still open.

Alabama State University will host NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins as the special guest for the 2026 Basketball Tip-Off Dinner. The event brings together alumni, students and the River Region. It’s scheduled for Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at 7 p.m. at the John Garrick Hardy Student Center. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Hornet NIL Fund.