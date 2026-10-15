2026 ASU Career and Internship Fair Boasts Large Turnout

More than 50 vendors participated in the 2026 Fall Career and Internship Fair at Alabama State University. Representatives ranged from tech, agribusiness and education to law enforcement and government. Ally Wright, Director of the ASU Career Services says ASU students are talented and have a wealth of knowledge to offer employers. Among the vendors was Alvin Harris with the Alabama Department of Public Health who said they are offering internships in multiple disciplines especially in accounting. The fair also included representation from the armed forces, insurance and journalism.

Image Credit: Alabama State University

Alabama State University is a proud supporter of Breast Cancer Awareness. Next week, an event will feature ASU Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness, Strategic Initiatives and Transformation/Institutional Accreditation Liaison, Dr. Tanjula Petty, breast cancer survivor along with guest speaker, Dr. Pamela Tuck and ASU Health Services Director and self-breast exam educator, Dr. Joyce Loyd-Davis. This panel packed with powerful women will take place on October 22nd at 9:30 a.m. at the Ralph D. Abernathy Hall. All are welcome to attend.

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Troy University has suspended the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity after investigation found evidence of hazing against a new member. The chapter's members living in the fraternity house were ordered to move out by October 26th, while the fraternity will not be allowed to return to the college until fall 2029. A police report showed on September 17th emergency medical services responded to a 22-year-old male in need of medical attention. The man was taken to a hospital and released the following day. Details of the hazing incident from September are still unclear.

A Pike County woman is convicted of shooting and killing her husband. After several days of testimony, jurors found Tyiesha Pollard guilty of murder in the death of her husband, Quinta Maddox, in 2023. They returned their guilty verdict on Wednesday. Pollard is due to be sentenced on November 12th.