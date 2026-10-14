Feds Boosts Hurricane Recovery Efforts

Alabama's hurricane recovery is getting an emergency boost from the federal government. The Department of Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency this week following Hurricane Isaias allowing temporary changes to Medicare and Medicaid rules. The changes will help hospitals maintain patient care by allowing them to bring in medical workers from other states. If you or someone you know is struggling emotionally after the hurricane you may call or text, the Disaster Distress Helpline 1-800-985-5990 24 hours a day.

Image Credit: Atlas for Democracy

Atlas for Democracy, a nonprofit bipartisan organization is hosting its “Super Voter” project. The program honors residents by posting super voter signs in the lawns of voters who have participated in a number of elections. Executive Director Tabitha Isner says you can go on their website to find out how you can get a sign. The website is atlasfordecmocacy.org.

Image Credit: Alabama State University

Alabama State University Career Fair will be tomorrow, October 15th, from 10 am to 1 pm in the Acadome Concourse. There will be a number of representatives from the banking sector, education, government and law enforcement to name a few. Preparation tips include updating your resume, dressing professionally and preparing questions for recruiters.

Image Credit: Prattville YMCA

The Prattville YMCA is hosting its 13th annual Great Grits Cook-Off this weekend. Cooking teams compete for the best grits award, with all proceeds going towards the Coach a Child Scholarship fund. This year, a new fitness competition, called the Grits & Grind Challenge, will also take place. The event is Saturday, October 17th, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Willis Bradford Branch of the Prattville YMCA.

An Open Mic Night hosted by Alabama State University’s Student Veterans of America in partnership with the Gamma Sigma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., will take place on Thursday, October 15th from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Student Center Theater. All students are welcome to attend.