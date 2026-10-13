Voter Registration Deadline Nears for Midterm Elections

Citizens are running out of time to register to vote in the midterm elections. The last day is Monday, October 19th. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, Omega Chi Omega’s Connections and Social Action Committee is urging citizens to practice their right to vote. Chapter President Brenda Lusane says voters have the ball in their court and chapter member Allyson Holland says they are hosting a voter awareness program called “Empower 08.” Every House of Representatives and Senate seat is on the ballot, including Alabama's 2nd Congressional District. More information on registering to vote is available on the Alabama Secretary of State's website.

Alabama public schools are facing another record-breaking enrollment decline as education officials project a loss of nearly 12,000 students this year. The decrease in enrollment could potentially cost school districts funding for approximately 800 teaching positions. For some school systems, though, staffing cuts may be unavoidable, according to State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey.

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The National Park Service is awarding the city of Montgomery 800-thousand dollars to help preserve an American Civil Rights landmark. The funds will go toward restoring the historic Ben Moore Hotel in preparation of a National Register nomination. The hotel opened in 1951 to serve Black Americans and is an important part of Montgomery's history and the Civil Rights Movement.

Montgomery Police have identified a shooting victim who was found dead Monday morning in the Paterson Court area. The body of 29-year-old Jabreil Strowder was discovered by police in the 900 block of Lewis Street around 7:11 a.m. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information related to this homicide, contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or MPD at 625-2831.