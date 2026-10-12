MPD Investigate Fatal Shooting at Paterson Court

WSFA is reporting law enforcement in Montgomery have confirmed a man was fatally shot early Monday morning in the Paterson Court area. Police discovered the man’s body in the 900 block of Lewis Street around 7:11 a.m. Authorities ask the public with any information to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or MPD at 334-625-2831.

Two people are dead after Hurricane Isaias tore through Alabama, downing trees, wiping out power, and causing other storm damage. Governor Kay Ivey confirmed the deaths Saturday morning as crews continued to clear debris and restore power. One victim died in Birmingham after a tree fell on a home, and the second person died following a vehicle crash involving fallen trees in Barbour County. Montgomery City Emergency Management Agency Wade Lyles says the local area didn't suffer extensive damage unlike other areas in the state. Officials are urging residents to stay alert for hazards left behind by the storm.

Image Credit: Melanie Hogan Paul Wilson, Blackfeet Nation

Its Alabama Indigenous People’s Day; King’s Canvas in Montgomery hosted a free event featuring a dance and stomp presentation and a panel discussion. Guest speakers included representatives from the Alabama Indigenous Coalition, Southern Poverty Law Center and the City of Montgomery. Tori Jackson, Co-Founder and Vice President of Alabama Indigenous Coalition says she hopes to have more events to raise awareness. The theme was “Protect the Land, Protect Our People” A Celebration of Indigenous Culture, Environmental Justice and the movement for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People.

Image Credit: Alabama State University

The Fall 2026 Career and Internship Fair will take place this Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Joe L Reed Dunn-Oliver Acadome. ASU Students are encouraged to dress professionally, bring their resumes and learn about a variety of internships. The event is open to the public.

The Alabama State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance in partnership with the Wetumpka Depot Players will be presenting, “Seven Guitars” by August Wilson. Director and ASU Professor Nicolas Johnson says he selected the play to showcase the spectrum of Black lives in the 1940s. The show is open to the public. Tickets are $20. More information can be found online at wetumpkadepot.com.