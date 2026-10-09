Alabama Power Makes Preparations Ahead of Hurricane Isaias

Thousands of power crews are staging across Alabama ahead of Hurricane Isaias. Alabama Power said Friday its bringing in over 5,700 extra workers and support personnel from 25 states as the Category 3 hurricane closes in. While that big crew is standing by, utility officials remind customers that repairs cannot begin until weather conditions are safe. Anyone who loses power can report the outage through the Alabama Power mobile app, or at AlabamaPower.com.

Price gouging is now illegal in 40 Alabama counties under an emergency declaration triggered by Hurricane Isaias. Attorney General Steve Marshall said Friday the restrictions took effect under Governor Ivey's emergency declaration, covering everything from storm supplies to hotel rooms and cleanup services. Any business that jacks up prices 25-percent or more above last month's average faces fines of up to a thousand dollars per offense, unless their own costs actually went up. Repeat offenders could also be banned from doing business in the state. The restrictions are scheduled to run through October 14th.

Alabama State University’s homecoming game against Florida A&M University ended with the Rattlers over ASU 28-27. The game was moved up from Saturday due to the threat of Hurricane Isaias.

Image Credit: Melanie Hogan FreshGreens Market Co-owner Erica Turner with Montgomery Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Anna Buckalew

Fresh Greens Market is officially opened in Montgomery. The grand opening took place Friday morning with family, friends, supporters and elected officials. Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed welcomed the new business and its continued success; his remarks were echoed by City Council President C.C. Calhoun, District Seven City Council member Andrew Szymanski, District Four City Councilwoman Franetta Riley as well as U.S. Representative Shomari Figures. Co-Owner Erica Turner says she is excited to welcome the public to fresh fruits, vegetables and products. Fresh Greens Market is located at 650 Clarke Street on Fridays opening at 10 a.m.

Image credit: Women in Training

This Sunday, October 11, 2026, the Women in Training will combine its 7th annual WIT 5k Run/Walk with the International Day of the Girl Child Festival. The event takes place at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. President and CEO Adeyela Bennett says all are welcome to participate. The event will start at 8 am for the run/walk and at 10 a.m. for the multicultural festival. Tickets and registration can be found on the WIT website.