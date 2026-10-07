Central Alabama Braces for Tropical Storm Isaias

Tropical Storm Isaias could bring significant storms to Alabama later this week as it strengthens into a hurricane. State emergency management officials say the storm could bring heavy rain, flooding, strong winds, and even tornadoes. The biggest impacts are expected Friday night into Saturday. A mid-grade to strong Category 2 Hurricane is likely to make landfall somewhere between Gulf Port, Mississippi, and Panama City, Florida, according to forecasters. They say some parts of southern Alabama may experience wind gusts of above 80 miles an hour and between four-and-eight inches of rain.

The weather is impacting Alabama State University’s Homecoming. The university recently released a statement saying in part, “Out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of public safety, Alabama State University has adjusted its Homecoming schedule due to the anticipated impact of Hurricane Isaias. The Homecoming football game against Florida A&M will now be played on Friday, October 9, 2026, at 11 a.m. All other Homecoming activities scheduled between Friday and Sunday have been rescheduled, with additional details forthcoming.

Alabama Power is asking customers to stay weather aware as a potential hurricane approaches this weekend. The company is urging folks to follow local emergency management officials for the latest forecasts and warnings. If severe weather moves in, people should take shelter in a sturdy building and away from windows, doors, and electrical appliances. Alabama Power is also reminding customers to report any power outages so crews can respond safely and quickly.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is joining a bipartisan push to provide financial support to families of 9/11 victims. Marshall and 29 other state attorneys general have filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court. They're asking that three-point-five-billion dollars in frozen Taliban funds be made available for financial judgments related to the attacks. The AGs say while nothing can bring back those who were killed, their families deserve assistance.

Image Credit: Town of Pike Road Website

The Town of Pike Road is prepping for its annual "Hay, Look at Us!" hay bale decorating contest. Participants can win awards by decorating hay bales and sharing their creations on social media. The judging will take place on October 17th, and winners will be announced on October 18th. The community can also vote for the People's Choice Award on the Town of Pike Road Facebook page.