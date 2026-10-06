Welcome Home ASU Hornets! 2026 Homecoming Celebration

Its Big Bama State Spirit at Alabama State University! ASU is celebrating its Homecoming week with concerts, scavenger hunts, step shows and more. Tuesday’s events include “The Choice is Yours” from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. at the Ralph D. Abernathy. The week’s activities will feature a block party, pep rally, yard fest and parade. Stay tuned to WVAS your headquarters for all things ASU.

Alabama State Representative Brett Easterbrook and Satsuma school board president Kory Wesley are facing attempted human trafficking charges. The two were busted following an undercover sting in Escambia County. Investigators say the men believed they were meeting someone for sex but were actually communicating with an undercover officer. Wesley has resigned from his position.

Image Credit: Experience Montgomery Experience Montgomery

The Riverwalk Wine Festival will take place on Friday, October 9, 2026, in downtown Montgomery starting at 6 p.m. The ticketed event will take place at the Union Station Train Shed. Montgomery Event Coordinator Heather Fitzgerald says participants will be able to sample wines from dozens of vendors. Fitzgerald says there will be plenty to see and do for those who drink and for those who do not. Ticket information is available on the city’s event page.

Image Credit: alamy Carnival Food Vendor Booth on the midway at the Alabama National Fair

The 2026 Taste of the Fair is coming to Montgomery. The event is tomorrow, October 7th, at the Alabama National Fairgrounds. Attendees can choose from a variety of fair foods from vendors, including donut burgers. Tickets are 40 dollars and include one day's admission to the fair. Proceeds will support the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery.

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A tropical depression could take shape in the Gulf by midweek, with heavy rain expected in far southern Alabama this weekend. The National Hurricane Center puts development odds at 60 percent by Wednesday and 80 percent after that. The system's track and strength remain uncertain, but heavy rain is expected along the Gulf Coast.