This Weekend to Feature 2026 ASU Homecoming Fashion Show in Montgomery

Alabama State University student models will be participating in the ASU Homecoming Fashion show this Sunday, October 4, 2026. The theme is the “Evolution of a Hornet.” The evening will feature runway designs, lighting and music. The show starts at 6 p.m. in the Joe L. Reed Dunn-Oliver Acadome. Tickets are available online.

Image Credit: Melanie Hogan Montgomery Flag Installation Ceremony

The city of Montgomery is flying its newly designed flag. Mayor Steven L. Reed, city council members, Jeremiah Treece and Joshua Gordon, the flag design winner participated in the flag installation ceremony. District 6 City Councilman Oronde Mitchell says he was first approached about creating a new flag in 2024 by then high school student Jeremiah Treece. Families, supporters and community members gathered at the city hall to witness the new flag. The event also retired the original 1952 city banner.

Image Credit: National Weather Service

Forecasters are warning of a heightened risk for flash flooding across the Wiregrass this weekend. The Weather Prediction Center has placed Alabama under a Level 2, or slight, risk for excessive rainfall, meaning some areas could see flooding, especially where heavy rain falls repeatedly. The National Weather Service says two to three inches of rain could fall across parts of the region, with higher amounts possible locally. Residents in low-lying and poor-drainage areas should stay alert.

A group of Troy University students is suing the school, accusing it of quietly discontinuing the AI master's program. The 12 plaintiffs say they enrolled in 2025 expecting an in-person, on-campus program, and now claim the university breached its agreement with them. The lawsuit, filed October 1, 2026, seeks damages over the alleged discontinuation of the program.

Veterans are returning to their home in Enterprise 16 months after it caught fire. Residents were displaced by the blaze at Command Sergeant Major Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home in April 2025.They were able to move back in on Monday, according to the state Department of Veterans Affairs. The residents had been staying at the Enterprise Health and Rehab' Center. ADVA says the restoration project was completed under budget.